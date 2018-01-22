2018 WWE News: Roman Reigns Denies Allegations of Steroid Use

REUTERS/Tami Chappell WWE wrestlers Alberto Del Rio (L) and Roman Reigns participate during the WWE Survivor Series, a professional wrestling event at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia November 22, 2015.

With a few hours left before the beginning of this year's events in WWE, a recent controversy has revealed that the reigning Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns has been accused to be purchasing steroid from a jailed gym. Reigns has released a statement on the matter.

According to reports, the accusation was made by Richard Rodriguez, a supposed drug dealer. Rodriguez was interviewed for a YouTube video that featured the head of the documentary, Jon Bravo. The video was released to the public earlier this month and in it, Rodriguez revealed a long list of clients, which included WWE star Reigns. According to Rodriguez, Reigns was part of a program in Wellness Fitness Nutrition in Iron Addicts, which was raided last year. In response to the allegations made against him, Reigns has released a statement on the matter.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," Reigns told Pro Wrestling Sheet. "I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

Following the reveal, fans were concerned that Reigns' participation in this year's events in the WWE will be hindered should the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) get involved in the matter. Rumors indicate that the department will be investigating Reigns, but the agency has released a statement saying that they were more interested in targeting kingpins like Rodriguez. As such, Reigns will be spared from a drug investigation.

Despite this, fans are also interested to know if Rodriguez's statement held any truth on it. He has yet to release a statement on Reigns' denial, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Regardless, Reigns is expected to take part in the WWE events, which will be headed by WWE Raw on Jan. 22, followed by WWE Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.