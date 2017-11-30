2019 Aston Martin Vantage Release Date, Specs, Price News: Second-Gen Sports Car Almost Sold Out

Aston Martin A promotional image for the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.

Aston Martin seemingly has a hit on their hands as the 2019 Vantage has almost sold out its first production year just days after the entry-level sports car was introduced to the public.

According to Bloomberg, following its official unveiling last week, Aston Martin began selling the 2019 Vantage to private customers — 80 percent of whom proceeded to purchase the high-performance vehicle.

"Most of our production for next year is already sold out," said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

First deliveries are scheduled to arrive sometime in the second quarter of 2018. The British automaker, however, did not specify how many units will be produced. It has been speculated that about 2,000 examples of the second-generation Vantage will be produced next year.

Palmer also revealed that with the 2019 Vantage, Aston Martin hopes to expand its current pool of buyers. This is so that they can further compete with other premium brands like Porsche and Ferrari.

"What we've tried to do with Vantage is make it aspirationally younger, cooler, better," the executive added.

The second-generation Vantage is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sports car can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds and attains a top speed of 195 mph.

In terms of design, the 2019 Vantage features a bold and dynamic appearance that is accentuated by a "predatory stance" that calls to mind the Aston Martin Vulcan race car.

To note, the Vantage serves as Aston Martin's most popular and best-selling model. The British automaker is on track to make a profit for the first time since 2010 and the popularity of the second-generation sports car is expected to increase sales even further.

The all-new Aston Martin Vantage has a starting price of $150,000. Prospective customers will have to wait until 2019 for the next batch of sports cars.