2019 BMW 3 Series Release Date, Specs: It Will Be the Lightest and Longest BMW 3

A next-generation BMW 3 was spotted testing on the road ahead of its expected launch at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.

According to reports, the G20 BMW 3 series will be based on the company's new CLAR platform, a lightweight, scalable architecture that also serves as the foundation of the BMW 7 and 5 series. This means it would be a very lightweight sedan, about 40 to 100 kilograms lighter than the F30-gen car.

Considering BMW added its latest technology onto this new car, its lightweight built is viewed as impressive.

The G20 is also expected to be the longest ever in the BMW 3 series, even though it only sports a marginal increase in the wheelbase and total length. This, along with the interior overhaul, should improve the space in the rear seats as well as the volume of the trunk.

The cabin will also sport a much different look compared to the F30 as it follows BMW's new design language. The interior features a new color scheme, dashboard, iDrive controller, shift lever, electric parking brake, and digital gauge cluster. Its touchscreen system is positioned higher and larger for better interface.

Its chassis will be slightly configured relative to the outgoing model, and will sport a 49/51 weight distribution. Power distribution across all wheels will be supported by active steering, adaptive suspension, and mechanical torque.

The G20 will also be the first in the BMW 3 series to sport laser headlights, like the BMW i8 and BMW 7 Series. Although not entirely a new feature, it is notable for a car that belongs to a more affordable series.

The next-gen BMW 3 series is expected to be released in Germany in early 2019 and globally later in that year. It will be available in a variety of diesel and gasoline engines.