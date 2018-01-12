2019 BMW 8 Series News: Photos of Upcoming Vehicle's Prototype Surface Online

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle A BMW logo is pictured before the annual news conference of German premium automaker BMW in Munich March 19, 2014.

Photos of an alleged 2019 BMW 8 Series car recently surfaced online months ahead of its anticipated announcement this year.

The unveiling of the 2019 BMW 8 Series is one of the much-awaited news among automobile enthusiasts, especially those who are fans of German car maker BMW.

While these fans await the car's official unveiling, photos of the alleged 2019 BMW 8 Series keep surfacing online. Just this week, two photos that were supposedly of the anticipated car was posted on Magazín ProDriver CZ's Facebook page. The said photos offered people a closer look at the front and rear sides of the vehicle.

As expected, the upcoming vehicle will sport design similarities with that of the brand's Concept 8 Series that was presented last year. However, the BMW Blog publication noted that the car in the recently leaked photo had a much smoother frontend compared to the more sharp edges of the Concept 8 Series.

Many expect the 2019 BMW 8 Series to be released as a counterpart to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Bentley Continental GT, so it is likely going to have two-door coupé and convertible models.

The 2019 BMW 8 Series is pegged as this year's premium flagship for the German automobile company. That said, BMW Blog noted that it was not surprising that the auto manufacturer designed the car with the distinct "trapezoidal exhausts" which somewhat separates it from other BMW models.

However, the report also noted that the leaked photos showed the 2019 BMW 8 Series was designed with headlights that were quite similar to other BMW cars.

BMW has yet to confirm when the final 2019 BMW 8 Series model will be unveiled. However, reports are looking forward to an announcement before 2018 ends.

Meanwhile, it is still best to take these leaked photos with a pinch of salt as BMW has also yet to confirm its authenticity. While reports claim there is a high chance these images are legitimate, there is also a possibility that the car in the photos is not yet the final version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series.