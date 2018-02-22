2019 BMW X4 Release Date, Specs: Hit the Road with BMW's Latest SUV in July

BMW BMW's newest iteration of the X4 model

German manufacturer BMW has recently let several outlets get their hands on to try out the new 2019 X4, the more compact and sleeker SUV compared to the previous generation's X3. But what exactly is new and different with this model?

The 2019 X4 is about the same size as the X3, but a change in the roofline and the rear end, as well as some alterations to the exhaust, gives it a much sportier look. The difference in style can be clearly seen on Motor1's article as it displays the two models side-by-side.

Over on the power spectrum, the X4 comes in two forms that follow the style of the X3. First is the xDrive30i that comes with a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder model with 248 horsepower. The other option is the M40i that uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder at 355 horsepower.

For the interior, the X4 comes with a 10.3-inch touchscreen that allows occupants to control the car's infotainment and navigation systems. It will also allow control over the LED head and taillights, as well as manage the car's collision warning system and emergency braking.

As a staple to the BMW brand by now, the X4 will also come with iDrive Rotary Controller, allowing for quick and easy access to the car's multiple systems.

Despite the change in style, the X4 still comes with a good amount of leg room and actually improves upon the X3 by just an inch. In terms of usable space in the trunk, it expands by about one cubic foot as well. And, because it is an SUV, the car's backseats can be folded down to make more room for any stuff or cargo that needs carrying.

The 2019 BMW X4 will be available for sale starting in July. The standard retail price for the xDrive30i starts at $51,445.00, while the M40i begins pricing at $61,445.00.