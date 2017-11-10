2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Release Date, Specs News: 750-HP Sports Car Leaked Ahead of Dubai Motor Show

YouTube/Chevrolet Arabia A screenshot from Chevrolet's teaser video for the Dubai Motor Show 2017.

Chevrolet is expected to unveil the 2019 Corvette ZR1 at the Dubai International Motor Show this weekend. However, the surprise may have been ruined after images of the upcoming sports car were leaked.

Earlier this week, Chevrolet released a teaser video that confirms a press event taking place on Sunday, Nov. 12. The preview does not show much except a close-up of an engine revving up, along with the caption "no description necessary."

Though it was not explicitly stated, it is highly expected that the 2019 Corvette ZR1 will be introduced at Chevrolet's press event at the Dubai Motor Show.

Meanwhile, leaked images of the December 2017 issue of Car and Driver has revealed the 2019 Corvette ZR1 along with some technical specifications. The highly anticipated sports car is featured on the cover in the Sebring Orange tint coat with black accents.

According to the leak, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 will be powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 750 horsepower and 680 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain will be mated to either a seven-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The sports car will be able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in less than three seconds and reach a quarter mile in under 11 seconds. It will also attain a top speed of 210 mph.

Compared to the Corvette Z06 supercar, the ZR1 will be wider and 140 pounds heavier. However, the latter is said to be 2.5 seconds faster. The 2019 Corvette ZR1 also has a new fuel delivery system as well as four more heat exchangers, which will prevent the sports car from overheating during periods of high performance.

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 will be offered with a variety of aerodynamic packages, including one that equips the sports car with an adjustable rear spoiler wing that contributes up to 500 pounds of downforce.

Following its introduction at the Dubai Motor Show, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is expected to make an appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.