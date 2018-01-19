2019 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel: The Pickup That Was Made For Truck Lovers

Chevrolet official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Recent reports have revealed that Chevrolet has just announced the 2019 Silverado Diesel with spectacular specs meant to go head to head against competitors. Further reports reveal that the new Silverado will feature the culmination of what modern-day truck drivers need in their pickup.

"Truck customers value capability and functionality above all else," said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of the new Silverado in a statement. "Every truck — including the luxurious High Country — is a work truck with a job to do. As such, we set out to create the best tool for the job at hand, one that makes work more productive and more enjoyable, no matter what they call 'work.' Truck customers told us they depend on their trucks for much more than just transportation... Given how important trucks are to our customers, we set a lofty goal for exceeding the dependability and longevity of the current Silverado."

Further reports reveal that Chevrolet seems to be set on achieving that goal as the 2019 Silverado will be built with a new Duramax 3.0-liter inline six turbodiesel engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Silverado will be offered in other variants in the form of a 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines. Chevrolet has yet to reveal any details on the performance of what is under the hood, but it is said to 450 pounds lighter, which should contribute to better handling in all terrains as well as speed.

Chevrolet also teased that the inside of the Silverado will feature some technology similar to how it became the first pickup to have 4G LTE connectivity, Apple Car Play, and Android Auto. They have yet to indulge in the full details of how they plan to upgrade this part of the well-loved truck, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.