2019 Chevy Silverado Release Date, Specs News: General Motors Reveals Truck's Updated Model

General Motors has rigged up an all new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, as it takes aim for rival trucks while at the same time addressing critics that were not too impressed with the earlier Chevy truck. The new Silverado has more options, newer tech, additional features, and a revamped interior to match.

The truck maker has built the 2019 Chevy Silverado almost from the ground up, with General Motors working on a new frame that's just a bit longer, by 1.6 inches, than the older model.

Chevy The all-new 2019 Silverado High Country interior features more passenger room, more storage space and more functionality.

The wheelbase has been expanded by a more noticeable 3.9 inches, as Motor Trend points out, and as a whole, the new truck is wider, taller, and interestingly enough, much lighter as well.

General Motors have managed to drop 450 pounds off the weight of the new 2019 Chevy Silverado, even as they are sticking with steel as the main component. The new engine line-up, which stands to benefit from this weight reduction, starts from a 3.0 liter inline six turbodiesel Duramax engine, all the way up to a 6.2 liter V-8.

The truck maker announced the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado via a press release on Saturday, Jan. 13, which was an event made all the more important given that it's also the 100th year anniversary since a Chevrolet truck first reached customers in January of 1918.

One area GM has focused on is the new interior design for the cabin, to address customer feedback that asked for comfortable seats, more cargo space on the inside, and controls that are easier to use.

"Every surface has been designed for function and ergonomics, from the rotary knob textures to the infotainment screen angle. Even the luxurious High Country is subjected to stringent durability tests, including 100,000 seat-slide tests to make sure the supple seats meet the expectations of our toughest owners," GM claimed in their announcement.

Price and trim details for the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado are expected to be laid out in the coming weeks.