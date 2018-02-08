2019 Dodge Durango News: Everything to Know About the Packages

Dodge official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Dodge Durango.

With the launch date for the highly anticipated 2018 Dodge Durango coming up in the horizon, the automaker has revealed new details on what can be expected of the R/T and SRT variant. Pricing details has also been revealed, along with the packages that fans can get with the 2018 Durango.

"Our Dodge//SRT performance enthusiasts are always looking for ways to make their vehicle their own," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America, in a statement. "The available stripes and carbon fiber throughout the interior really give Durango a custom look from the factory, and they are perfectly complemented by Mopar's available exhaust systems and performance springs, which make Durango even more fun to drive."

Further reports reveal that the factory-custom stripes will available in five colors and it will be applicable for both the 2018 Durango R/T and SRT. Considering that they are marketing an SUV with power, another package that fans can get is one with a carbon fiber interior that is complemented by performance springs that drops 0.6-inches. Unfortunately for those who would like to purchase the R/T variant, this package is only available for the SRT model. In the meantime, the performance exhaust system is reportedly made of steel and showcases a 4-inch tip at the back.

The performance exhaust system will be available in the second quarter of the year and it will be sold for $1,850. Meanwhile, the 2018 Durango R/T version of the exhaust system is now available for $1,595. The SRT springs will be priced at $325, and it will launch in March. Considering the packages offered by Dodge, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates on the 2018 Durango R/T and SRT.