As expected, Ford chose the North American International Auto Show in Detroit as the venue to officially lift the covers off the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt.

Based on the Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the iconic San Francisco car chase scene in the 1968 movie "Bullitt," the limited edition vehicle is being released this summer to celebrate the golden anniversary of the movie.

McQueen made a Hollywood icon out of the fastback as he went after a pair of hitmen in style in the epic 10-minute sequence. Two 1968 Mustang GT were used in the film.

The big 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt unveiling held last Jan. 14 was graced by McQueen's granddaughter Molly McQueen, who drove the fastback in a race against a Dodge Charger in a short film created for the launch.

Ford recreated the special edition vehicle as accurately as possible with the help of Sean Kiernan, who owns the hero vehicle from the film that he inherited in 2014 from his late father, who had purchased the vehicle in 1974. The said car was shown at the event as well.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt boasts a 5.0-liter V8 engine that boasts 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. It should run faster than the Mustang GT with a top speed of 163 miles per hour.

The latest Mustang GT iteration houses the Mustang GT Premium package in addition to the Performance Package, Active Valve Performance Exhaust complete with new black NitroPlate exhaust tips, and a custom tuned exhaust note.

It borrowed the intake manifold of the Ford Shelby GT350 and added a unique touch with an 87mm throttle body and revised powertrain control module calibration.

On the inside of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, buyers will find the same 12-inch digital LCD instrument cluster found in the 2018 Mustang vehicles introduced late last year. The special edition fastback, however, features an exclusive Bullitt welcome screen with an image of the car.

It cannot get any more Bullitt than the black front grille and front windows with subtle chrome accents, the classic torque thrust 19-inch aluminum wheels, red painted Brembo brake calipers — all inspired from the fastback in the movie.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt comes in two colors — Dark Highland Green, the color the vehicle in the film came in, and Shadow Black.

Buyers can customize it with black Recaro leather-trimmed seats, MagneRide suspension, and the Bullitt Electronics Package that includes navigation, memory settings for the seats and mirrors, enhanced audio system, and Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt has manual transmission with a white cue-ball shift knob inspired from the original four-speed transmission featured in the classic movie.

Mustang chief designer Darrell Behmer had this to say of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt in an official statement:

This new Bullitt is, as Steve McQueen was, effortlessly cool. As a designer, it's my favorite Mustang — devoid of stripes, spoilers and badges. It doesn't need to scream about anything — it's just cool.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt has no price yet.