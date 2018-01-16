2019 Ford Ranger Price, Specs News: Updated Midsize Truck Model Announced at Detroit Auto Show 2018

The 2019 Ford Ranger Ranger is here, as Ford revealed the new midsize truck in a press release this Sunday, Jan. 14. A new version of the truck has been sorely missed by fans in the seven years since the last Ford Ranger was introduced, and now, Ford is doing its best to catch up.

Ford made this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit the stage on which it revealed the 2019 ranger, and it looks like a result of everything the truck maker has learned from its experience with the global Ranger model, mixed with a hint of the classic F-150, as Motor Trend points out in their car show photoshoot.

Ford Ford revealed on Jan. 14, 2018 the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger for North America, bringing midsize truck fans a new choice from the company.

The design is a step up of the newer Ranger models sold in the overseas market, as can be seen in the touches the Ford design team in Australia chose for the new model. The truck itself, however, will be fully built on U.S. soil, with assembly done in the revamped Ford Assembly Plant in Michigan, and it will be drawing on North American parts for each truck.

It's a mix of the old and the new, as Ford described in their press release. "Ford answers the call from truck customers looking for an affordable, rugged, and maneuverable midsize pickup that's Built Ford Tough; torture-tested alongside Ford F-150 trucks," the company described the new truck as a call-back to the proven F-150 build.

Ford is also bringing the new Ford Ranger to 2019 with a host of new technological features, including the Terrain Management System that gives drivers four different drive modes to pick from, depending on the situation. These four modes cover everything from normal roads, as well as grass, gravel and snow. Mud and ruts have their own settings to tackle them, and sandy terrain have a driving mode for it as well.

There are no specific price and trim details for now, but prices are expected to start under $25,000.