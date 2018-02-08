2019 Ford Ranger Raptor News: U.S. Release Date Still Unkown

Ford official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor.

Following their announcement of a new Ford Ranger last month, automaker Ford seems to be on a roll as recent reports indicated that they have revealed the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor. Further reports reveal that the despite the hype for the 2019 Ranger Raptor, it might only be released for the Asia Pacific region.

"We are so excited and proud to unleash this vehicle to the public, driving it really makes you feel like a hero," said Jamal Hameedi, chief engineer, Ford Performance in a statement. "The Ford Performance team is excited to extend the Raptor name from our flagship off-road performance F-150 to Ranger. Just like the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor builds upon the core capability of the range of vehicles it comes from and carries the unmistakable Ford Performance DNA appearance."

Further reports reveal that there is a lot to love about the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor. For one, it will be powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine that takes in diesel to propel the pickup forward. As such, it will be capable of delivering 210 horsepower and 369 pounds per feet of torque. It will also feature a paddle-shifted automatic transmission, which is capable of a 10-speed transmission. Given Ford's focus on its off-road capabilities, the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor will have a height of 11.1 inches, as well as Fox Racing shock absorbers as part of the stock package.

Ford has revealed that the model that was announced is the version of the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor that will be landing in the Asia Pacific region. Asked as to whether it will be released in the U.S. or not, the automaker emphasized that they will reveal more information at a later date. Despite the ambiguity, fans are expecting the later date to come sooner than expected. As such, they are advised to stay tuned for more updates.