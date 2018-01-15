2019 Ford Ranger To Feature Technology in the Body of a Midsize Truck

Ford official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Ford Ranger.

Recent reports have revealed that Ford has unveiled the highly anticipated 2019 Ford Ranger, which will feature an impressive lineup of specs. Further reports indicate that this might be the automaker's attempt to re-enter the midsize pickup market as a result of the success of its rival, the Chevrolet Colorado.

"Ranger's proven 2.3-liter EcoBoost provides a torque target on par with competing V-6 engines, but with the efficiency of a four-cylinder," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing, as reported by The Drive. "When you pair that with its 10-speed transmission, you've got one of the most versatile, powerful and efficient powertrains in the segment."

As was mentioned, the 2019 Ford Ranger will be powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and power will be distributed through Dana Trac-Lok differentials, which are available for both rear wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Furthermore, the 2019 Ford Ranger is expected to feature a full four-wheel drive support system. Furthermore, the 2019 Ranger will feature a cabin that will allow five people to fit in comfortably. Fans will have an option of having the version that features an 8-inch touchscreen that will house Ford's SYNC2 system. This will allow them to take advantage of technology such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

Aside from the inside, the 2019 Ford Ranger is expected to feature automated systems, including an Automatic Emergency Braking system. Other variants will feature Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Information System, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Further reports reveal that for fans in North America, Ford will offer regional preferences in powertrain modifications and styling presumably to match what the Chevrolet Colorado features. The 2019 Ford Ranger has yet to have a specific release date, but fans are expecting more information in the coming months.