Ford A promotional image for the Ford Shelby Mustang.

It has been confirmed that Ford's 2019 Mustang Shelby GT500 will not be showcased in the upcoming Chicago Auto Show this year. Meanwhile, Ford released a preview to tease the return of their Mustang Shelby.

There have been several reports that the new 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will be introduced at this year's Chicago Auto Show in February. The reports started spreading when Mustang G6 posted the news on their site. However, that report has already been pulled out because it was confirmed to be an error.

Autoblog reports that an organizer for the Chicago Auto Show confirmed that Ford's new 2019 Mustang Shelby GT500 will not be part of their line-up for next month. Fans that were looking forward to seeing the new Mustang Shelby will just have to wait a while longer for its official showcase.

In the meantime, they can relish the preview that Ford released to tease the return of their 2019 Mustang Shelby GT500.

Ford's teaser revealed a computer-generated Mustang Shelby with sleek hood louvers, a gaping front air intake, and a guarantee that the new model will have over 700 horsepower. By the time Ford releases the Mustang Shelby GT500 in 2019, it will be the most powerful street-legal production model that they own.

Meanwhile, Motor1 reports that the teaser might have hinted on the Mustang Shelby GT500's engine.

The sound of the engine featured in the Mustang Shelby GT500 teaser is said to be similar to the one of GT350 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine. This could be a hint that the 2019 Mustang Shelby engine will be just as powerful, or even more to compete with the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat model.

Rumors say that the engine of the 2019 Mustang Shelby could have a 750 horsepower, but this is yet to be confirmed by Ford.

The new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is anticipated to be launched in 2019.