2019 G20 BMW 3 Series News: Model Spotted Racing Around the Streets of Germany

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle A BMW logo is pictured before the annual news conference of German premium automaker BMW in Munich March 19, 2014.

The G20 2019 BMW 3 Series was caught cruising with full power around the streets of Germany in disguise.

A spy video of the upcoming G20 2019 BMW 3 Series surfaced care of Automedia, with a total running time of almost two minutes, showcasing its power and agility in different road conditions.

The G20 BMW 3 Series that was being on test in Nurburgring was covered with an old camouflage pattern, BMW Blog confirmed.

Reports say that BMW is still working out the system of the new G20 3 Series so that they can address all possible and future complaints that riders of the upcoming model will have.

BMW is also anticipated to watch out for competition since automobiles are now at an advantage with electric-powered vehicles.

There are speculations that the new G20 3 Series will get an updated M Performance model, which will feature an exclusive 6-cylinder detail favorable for car enthusiasts. It could well be an M340i that has a B58 engine with a power of almost 400 HP, or the M340d that comes over 300 HP and a diesel-controlled torque level.

Meanwhile, the engine of the new G20 BMW 3 Series is expected to be within the range of 2-liter and 1.5-liter models. But there's also the possibility of a plug-in hybrid being thrown in as an option.

Aside from this, Motor1 suspects that the upcoming G20 BMW 3 Series has a new cluster architecture (CLAR) platform that will allow it to lessen weight and increase interior space.

Fans of BMW are excited to see the new G20 3 Series, since it has been the company's best-selling model for decades. The 2019 G20 BMW 3 Series is anticipated to make an appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September, however that has yet to be confirmed.

The G20 2019 BMW 3 Series is expected to be launched this year.