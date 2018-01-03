2019 Hyundai Veloster: New Teaser Video Released

Hyundai official website A promotional image for the 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition.

Recent reports have revealed that Hyundai has released a new teaser video for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster. The teaser featured some of the characteristics that are expected to be showcased in the coming weeks.

The video was posted by the automaker on their Korean YouTube channel. Although it is notably short at less than half a minute, the teaser for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster is startlingly flashy as it features the highly anticipated vehicle covered in LED lights. During the entire duration of the 21-second video, the Veloster puts on an impressive show using the capabilities of the LED lights that cover it. The tagline of the entire promotional teaser is "Live Loud," which may have something to do with the design or the capabilities of 2019 Hyundai Veloster itself.

Further reports made note of what could be seen in the short video. It seems that the 2019 Hyundai Veloster is expected to feature the iconic design of the automaker, which has been showcased in the recent years. This means that the headlights and the grille make look similar to the make of other Hyundai vehicles. The side profile indicates that hatchback nature of the Veloster, while the doors reveal that it is the two-door variant. Considering the video featured the Veloster in LED lights, nothing could be soon on what is underneath other than the aforementioned features.

The automaker has yet to reveal any information on what might be under the hood of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster. They have also been tight-lipped on other details, such as transmission, pricing, and variants. Regardless, it is believed that Hyundai will feature the 2019 Veloster during the Detroit Auto Show, which is slotted to be held this month. Considering that the event is just a few days away, fans are expecting more information to be released.