2019 Infiniti QX50 Release Date, Specs News: Luxury SUV Gains New VC-Turbo Engine

Infiniti A promotional image for the 2019 Infiniti QX50.

Infiniti has unveiled the 2019 QX50 ahead of its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. The latest iteration of the Japanese automaker's SUV features a new engine that is equipped with key technologies which help increase efficiency.

The 2019 QX50 is powered by Infiniti's first variable compression engine, the VC-Turbo. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 powertrain is able to adjust its compression ratio — from 8:1, which is optimum performance, to 14:1, which is maximized efficiency. This is accomplished via a multi-link system that raises or lowers the reach of the pistons.

The overall result is a gasoline engine that delivers 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a continuous variable transmission.

The standard front-wheel-drive variant is expected to deliver a combined fuel economy of 27 miles per gallon (mpg). It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 6.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive luxury crossover has an estimated combined fuel economy of 26 mpg and has a 0–60 time of 6.3 seconds. Top speed is 143 mph.

In terms of design, the 2019 QX50 is inspired by the QX50 Concept and the QX Sport Inspiration. The SUV's exterior design showcases Infiniti's newest interpretation of their Powerful Elegance design language with aerodynamic surfaces and prominent character lines.

Built on an all-new platform that is more lightweight and rigid, the 2019 QX50 is able to have more conventional SUV proportions. This translates to more space for passengers with best-in-class legroom as well as increased cargo capacity — enough to accommodate three golf bags or a stroller.

Inside the cabin, the 2019 QX50 comes with a handcrafted interior that makes use of premium, high-quality materials. The luxury crossover is also equipped with the latest driver-assistance technologies such as ProPilot Assist, which controls acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving.

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 will be revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST. It is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2018.