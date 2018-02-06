2019 Jeep Cherokee Price, Specs: Compact Crossover Gets a Facelift

Jeep Official Website Featured is a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Billet Silver.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee recently got a facelift — marking the model's first refresh since 2014.

Under the Hood

According to reports, Jeep still kept its base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine for the Cherokee — boasting 170 lb-ft of torque and 180 horsepower. Also available for consumers is the optional 3.2-liter V-6 with 271 hp and 239 lb-ft.

Jeep did not end things there, as it has introduced a new 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged inline-4 with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft. Underneath its new skin, the upgraded Cherokee has the same FCA Compact Wide platform. While it has kept some of its original features, Jeep has gone out of their way to improve the Cherokee as an off-road vehicle while still promising a great commute experience.

Design Changes

One of the most notable changes for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is its headlight. The former layout has been dropped by Jeep, giving the new car an upgraded look. While the previous layout did make Cherokee stand out from the competition, Jeep admitted that it also likely turned off potential customers. To avoid that, Jeep tweaked the hood and front clip for a more conventional style.

In addition, the car maker's team of designers refreshed the rear end. Taillights and exhaust tips were given a much-needed update, along with the rear license plate which has been moved from the bumper to the liftgate.

Although most of those changes were minor, Motor Trend claims they did an imppressive job of keeping the Cherokee's signature design fresh.

Variants and Price

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee has 18-Inch x 7-Inch polished/painted aluminum wheels. It comes in seven colors: Granite Crystal, Light Brownstone, Diamond Black, Bright White, Velvet Red, Olive Green and BIllet Silver. For the crossover's price, the four-wheel drive has a starting price of $30,375 while its 4x4 counterpart is priced at a slightly steeper $33,620.