2019 Jeep Renegade News: Photos Reveal Model's Upgraded Face While Winter Testing

Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann The 2015 Jeep Renegade launched in Geneva.

The 2019 Jeep Renegade was spotted winter testing, and photos reveal that the new model has an upgraded face.

The new model of the Jeep Renegade was seen winter testing in Northern Scandinavia, and Autoblog was able to snap pictures, which show how much Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FYA) have upgraded the structure.

Seen from the photos, the new Jeep Renegade has a redesigned front bumper built with a new shape to accommodate lower air intake. The improved bumper of the Jeep Renegade also has inward repositioned fog lights, a significant comparison to the previous model.

The back end of the Jeep Renegade is designed with swirly camouflage, with what appears to be X-shape blocky taillights.

In terms of engine specs, Autoguide suspects that the 2019 Jeep Renegade will retain the standard 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine.

Meanwhile, on the inside of the vehicle, a bigger dashboard screen was spotted with a newly designed HVAC and audio controls.

Autoevolution noticed that the model of the Jeep Renegade that was winter testing in Geneva had the code "VP224" on its windshield. This confirms that it was only a validation prototype that tested out the engineering that was implemented in the evaluation prototype, photos of which were leaked in December.

Those photos revealed a Jeep Renegade with full LED headlights. However, the validation prototype still lacked that certain upgrade. It's possible that FYA is still not yet done with their rebuilding of the 2019 model, and that the full LED headlights will be added later on.

Now that FYA has taken one step forward in building the new Jeep Renegade from its engineering plans, they will soon be going into production prototypes.

The 2019 Jeep Renegade is expected to launch this year, four years since the first model was introduced in Geneva.