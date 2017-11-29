2019 Jeep Scrambler Release Date, Specs News: Wrangler Pickup to Come With Soft Top Roof

Jeep A promotional image for the Jeep Crew Chief 715 Concept.

Jeep's highly anticipated Wrangler-based pickup truck, rumored to be called the Scrambler, will reportedly come with a soft top roof.

A source familiar with Jeep's design plans told Automotive News that just like the Wrangler, the Scrambler will come with an optional soft top — which, when removed, transforms the off-road vehicle into a convertible.

The Scrambler will be based on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, which will make its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. The publication also stated that both vehicles feature a new roof that was redesigned in order to meet the latest roof crush safety regulations.

Though official details about the 2019 Jeep Scrambler have not yet been revealed, the upcoming pickup truck is expected to adopt some of the features of the Crew Chief 715 concept that the automaker unveiled for the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah in 2016. However, the Scrambler will have a more modern design, and its front fascia will be more similar to the all-new Wrangler.

Meanwhile, back in August, JeepScramblerForum revealed leaked pages from the Fiat Chrysler Automotive dealer system. The leak revealed that aside from a soft top option, the Jeep Scrambler will also be available with a hard top roof with removable panels.

The 2019 Jeep Scrambler is also expected to come with the third-generation 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine, among other powertrain options.

Furthermore, spy shots reveal that prototypes of the Scrambler are already undergoing road testing — albeit the vehicles being highly camouflaged. So far, a four-door variant with a longer wheelbase than the Wrangler has been spotted. There's no word yet if Jeep will offer a two-door model.

Once released, the Jeep Scrambler will be the only convertible pickup in the market. The last time such a body style was available was in 1989–1991 with the Dodge Dakota Convertible, Fox News noted.

The 2019 Jeep Scrambler is reportedly scheduled to begin production at FCA's Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio in November 2018.