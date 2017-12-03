2019 Kia Sorento Release Date, Specs News: Subtle Updates Translate to More Refined Design

Kia A promotional image for the 2019 Kia Sorento.

The refreshed 2019 Kia Sorento was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. The midsize crossover receives a number of exterior and interior upgrades that translate to a more upscale design and improved performance.

Kia previously overhauled the Sorento in 2016. For this mid-cycle refresh, the third-generation SUV's exterior has been upgraded to have a tighter and sharper appearance. The front fascia features an updated grille and redesigned lighting fixtures while the rear benefits from a new bumper design, sleeker taillights and a revised liftgate.

Inside, the cabin has become more premium and spacious. There is a new steering wheel, shifter knob and instrument cluster. Cosmetic changes have also been applied to the air vents and center console.

Customers can also opt for additional features such as heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and Nappa leather trim, among others.

The seven-passenger crossover comes with 40/20/40 second-row folding seats and 50/50 third-row folding seats. The 2019 Sorento is also versatile with flexible seating configurations that allow for up to 74 cubic feet of luggage space.

Technology-wise, the 2019 Sorento features a standard 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an upgraded navigation system, wireless charging and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Under the hood, the midsize crossover is powered by either a 185-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline-four engine with a six-speed automatic transmission or a 290-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6 engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A diesel powertrain will be offered at a later date.

The refreshed Sorento will be available in five trims: L, LX, EX, SX and SXL. EX trims and higher come standard with advanced driver-assist technologies including Forward Collision Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and a Surround View Monitor.

The 2019 Kia Sorento will go on sale in the first quarter of next year.