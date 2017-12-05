2019 Lamborghini Urus Release Date, Specs, Price News: 650-HP Super SUV Finally Unveiled

Lamborghini A promotional image for the Lamborghini Urus.

Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Urus, a high-performance SUV oozing with Lamborghini DNA in all aspects — from design to sound and feel as well as driving dynamics. It is the Italian automaker's first SUV since the LM002 was discontinued in 1993.

Dubbed as a Super SUV, the Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. This allows the high-performance vehicle to go 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 3.6 seconds and 0 to 124 mph in 12.8 seconds.

The Lamborghini Urus also has a top speed of 190 mph — making it the fastest SUV in the market.

The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with a four-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering.

The Urus utilizes a lightweight chassis with a predominant use of high-strength aluminum and steel. The five-passenger vehicle also sits on a large wheelbase and has a curb weight of 4,850 pounds.

In terms of proportions, the Urus was inspired by both the LM002 and the automaker's supercars. It has short, muscular overhangs, a low center of gravity, a coupe-like silhouette, low roofline, dynamic body lines and an aggressive front fascia.

Meanwhile, the rear features a strong and complex design. The racecar-inspired rear diffuser also comes with double round exhaust pipes that deliver an emotive sound that is undeniably Lamborghini.

Lamborghini also made sure that every surface of the Urus was aerodynamic. From the front splitter and large air intakes to the floating rear wing and rear spoiler, these elements all contribute to the vehicle's overall drag coefficient. Moreover, it helps increase ride comfort as well as enhance safety and driving dynamics.

Inside, the sporty, luxurious cabin complements the Urus' dynamic exterior design. The interior uses high-quality materials such as leather, Alcantara, aluminum, carbon fiber and wood.

The driver-centric cabin features a hexagonal theme seen in the dashboard, air vents and door handles. Standard features include comfortable electric seats with heating, a multifunction three-spoke steering wheel and a fully digital TFT display.

The Lamborghini infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and voice recognition. Customers can also opt for a 21-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The 2019 Lamborghini Urus is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2018. It will have a starting price of $200,000.