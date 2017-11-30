2019 Lincoln Nautilus Release Date, Specs News: MKX Gains New Name, Design Upgrades

Lincoln A promotional image for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus.

Lincoln recently introduced the newest version of the MKX and as part of its refresh, the midsize luxury crossover has been given a new name — Nautilus.

According to Automotive News, Lincoln's decision to rename the MKX stems from the automaker's desire to set itself apart from other luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW and Audi — all of whom use alphanumeric names for its vehicles.

"There's a lot of challenge associated with the letters and putting those together. As we move forward, we need to be easier to work with. People associate names with cars a lot easier than they do letters," said Robert Parker, Lincoln's director of marketing, sales and service.

He further explained that Nautilus, which is Latin for "sailor," is in line with the travel theme evoked by their other vehicles — the Navigator SUV and the Continental sedan. It also reflects Lincoln's journey as it strived to become a major player in the luxury car industry.

Aside from a new name, the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus comes with several upgrades as well.

Design-wise, the SUV features a new front fascia with bolder mesh grille that aligns with the rest of Lincoln's newly redesigned vehicles. This goes well with the Nautilus' sleek and aerodynamic silhouette.

Meanwhile, the cabin has been made more modern, spacious and comfortable. Acoustic side glass help reduce outside noise while adjustable Ultra Comfort seats provide passengers with lumbar massage.

In terms of technologies, there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging and a Revel audio system. Driver-assistive technologies are also present to make the journey safer.

Customers will be able to choose from two powertrain options: a 2.7-liter engine that delivers 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 245 horsepower. Both are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and come standard with the auto start-stop feature.

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2018. Pricing will be announced at a later date.