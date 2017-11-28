2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Release Date, Specs News: Modern, Luxurious Interior Revealed

Mercedes-Benz The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class features a modern and luxurious cabin.

Mercedes-Benz has released the first official images of the 2019 A-Class which preview the fourth-generation compact car's interior design.

The German automaker has recently upped its game when it comes to its vehicles' interior design. So, despite the A-Class being an entry-level sedan, its cabin appears to be modern and luxurious, bearing similarities to the more premium E-Class and S-Class models.

"The new A-Class embodies the next stage in our design philosophy of sensual purity, and has the potential to usher in a new design era. The interior presents modern luxury at a level previously unattainable in this class, and transports the user interface into the digital age," said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz's parent company Daimler AG.

The 2019 A-Class features an avantgarde dashboard with two seemingly floating high-tech screens that are separated by a "trench." Customers can choose from three display options: two 7-inch screens, a combination of 7-inch and 10.25-inch screens, or two 10.25-inch screens.

The appearance of the dashboard is further enhanced by ambiance lighting while five turbine-inspired air vents complete the overall look.

Meanwhile, the cabin's free-flowing design makes the transition between door panels and armrests seamless. Features such as door handles, the center console and seats are also both modern and ergonomic. Some elements borrowed from the S-Class include a multifunctional steering wheel as well as front seats with comfort features and a wraparound design.

The 2019 A-Class will also come with more interior space and a larger luggage compartment.

Though the exterior design is yet to be revealed, the German automaker said that the 2019 A-Class will have a sporty, youthful and modern appearance. According to Hartmut Sinkwitz, head of interior design, the compact vehicle will have a "puristic, surface-accented design with reduced lines and joints."

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018. The sedan is expected to arrive in the United States sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.