2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Release Date, Specs News: Exterior Design Teased Ahead of LA Auto Show Debut

YouTube/Mercedes-Benz A teaser image for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS.

Mercedes-Benz has released a new teaser for the 2019 CLS. The third-generation luxury four-door sedan will break cover at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

The latest teaser video from the German automaker previews the exterior design of the upcoming CLS, specifically an aggressive front fascia, door-mounted mirrors, a continuously sloping roofline, coupe-like silhouette and five-spoke alloy wheels. The short promo also teases the vehicle's angular headlights and slimmer taillights.

Though the automaker has not revealed specific details, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is expected to have a sporty and dynamic design. Compared to its predecessor, the new CLS will have a more streamlined appearance — in line with the latest interpretation of the automaker's Sensual Purity design language.

This design aesthetic will translate to a three-dimensional form with emotional curves and sculpted surfaces. The luxury vehicle will also come with high-grade materials and high-tech features.

The third-generation CLS is said to be inspired by the Concept A Sedan that was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show last April. It will also share styling cues with the E-Class and S-Class models.

Spy shots of the 2019 CLS' interior have revealed an expansive display with two screens — one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the COMAND infotainment system. The cabin will also have a push-button ignition and circular air vents.

As for the powertrain, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is rumored to come with a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 362 horsepower as well as a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 295 horsepower. The range will most likely be topped by a Mercedes-AMG variant.

Official details will be confirmed as the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS makes its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The third-generation luxury sedan is expected to arrive in the United States in July 2018.