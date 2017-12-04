2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Release Date, Specs News: Four-Door Coupe Gains Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz A promotional image for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450.

Mercedes-Benz popularized the four-door coupe with the CLS, which became instantly recognizable on the road thanks to its arching waistline and clear contours. Now, the new 2019 CLS gains an updated design and a new powertrain as well as a five-seat configuration.

Building upon the success of the CLS, the German automaker also introduces design upgrades that are in line with the latest version of their Sensual Purity design language.

"The new CLS is a design icon as the archetype of the four-door coupe. In line with our hot and cool design philosophy, we have reduced its DNA to an extremely puristic level while emotionally charging its beauty," said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler AG.

The exterior of the third-generation CLS features a more aggressive appearance with reduced lines, a rounder grille, low-set headlights and 19-inch light-alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the four-door coupe's silhouette is sporty and low with frameless side windows. A more muscular rear also features three-dimensional LED taillights.

Under the hood, the 2019 CLS is powered by a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that delivers 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The four-door coupe also has a hybrid powertrain in order to increase fuel efficiency. A 48-volt EQ Boost electric motor, which is powered by a lithium battery, adds 21 more horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

The only model slated for the United States, the CLS450, will be available either as a rear-wheel drive or with an all-wheel-drive system.

Inside, a luxurious and premium interior features a digital dashboard with separate 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Available features include leather seats, navigation, 64-color ambient lighting, wireless charging and a head-up display.

Meanwhile, the Energizing Comfort feature enables adjustments in climate control, lighting, musical atmosphere, steering wheel as well as the heating, ventilation and massage functions of the seats.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in fall 2018. The automaker will also release an Edition 1 model at launch. The exclusive offering comes standard with copper-colored trims and accents, black Nappa leather upholstery and special badging, among others.