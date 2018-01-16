2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News: Everything to Know

Facebook/MercedesBenzGClass Promotional picture for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Recent reports have revealed that Mercedes-Benz has redefined the G-Wagen, which was featured during this year's Detroit Auto Show. The 2019 G550 is expected to feature the same boxy iconic look as the vintage version, but this time with more modern features.

According to reports, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class features a retro look that seamlessly blends in with modern technology. It features an off-road system called the G-Mode, and it might be something that most users will forget to use. Basically, what it does it enables users to lock differentials or low-range mode. Furthermore, it is capable of changing the steering throttle and shocks.

Further reports indicate that the G-Class is claiming to be better in off-road skills that its predecessors, as it features a double-wishbone at the front axle and a rigid rear axle. It will also have an independent front suspension for a more stable front end. At face value, the Mercedes-Benz 2019 G-Class looks similar to its predecessor but a closer look at its dimensions reveal that is a little bit longer and wider than the older model.

The inside has also been revamped and it might the section of the G-Class that is most in line with modern-day technology. The controls have been replaced with two 12.3-inch digital displays that were embedded in such a way that it formed a widescreen panel. Despite this, some fans were disappointed to find that the new infotainment system from Mercedes-Benz, the MBUX, was missing in the G-Class although rumors indicate that the automaker giant will be offering an option for one. However, for those looking to have the MBUX, the A-Class is a better way to go.

A specific release date and pricing have yet to be announced, but Mercedes-Benz is targeting a release date for the end of the year. Furthermore, they are expected to release more information in the coming months.