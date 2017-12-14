Mercedes-Benz A promotional image featuring the cabin of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will retain the iconic boxy design that the nameplate has been known for since it was first introduced in 1979. However, based on the first official photos of the upcoming vehicle, the cabin will be modern, luxurious and high-tech.

The original G-Class was developed for the military. Given its roots, the off-road vehicle had a minimalist and bare-bones interior. While the 2019 G-Class appears to have an interior layout that is similar to its predecessors, every nook and cranny of the cabin has been updated. These changes will provide the driver and passengers with a more premium experience.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will have an expansive dashboard with two 12.3-inch displays. One screen will be for the instrument cluster and the other will serve as the infotainment system. The displays can be accessed through touch-sensitive buttons located on the steering wheel as well as the touchpad and controller.

Meanwhile, the turbine-style air vents call to mind the round headlights of the vehicle's exterior. Iconic features, on the other hand, such as the grab handle of the front passenger and the chrome-highlighted switches for the differential locks retain their original look albeit having been optimized for the new G-Class.

In terms of high-quality materials, the 2019 G-Class features leather upholstery, an open-pore wood trim, premium metal and carbon fiber accents. Standard features also include heated seats and a seven-speaker audio system, among others.

Though Mercedes-Benz has yet to reveal the exterior design of the 2019 G-Class, spy shots reveal that the upcoming vehicle will be bigger and lower than its predecessors. This will translate to a more spacious cabin with the rear-seat passengers getting 5.9 inches more legroom, 2.2 inches more elbow room and 1.1 inches more shoulder room.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is scheduled to make its official debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2018.