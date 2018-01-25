Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha A teaser trailer hypes the upcoming 2019 Mercedes Benz 2019 G-Class.

The first-look at the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed that the revamp included the original structure with significantly improved minute details. The 2019 model also includes a luxuriously enhanced interior to match its new look.

Mercedes-Benz launched their first-look for the upcoming 2019 G-Class earlier this month, which showcased that it still retains the original façade but with better and improved features.

Motor Authority reports that the 2019 G-Class — also known as G-Wagen — still has its boxy exterior proportions from the original model, only it has a smoother finish. This significant detail might catch the attention of car enthusiasts who haven't considered the G-Class before.

Aside from having a longer exterior frame and independent front suspension, Top Speed notes that the 2019 G-Class still has features that make it loyal to its essence of being an off-road vehicle.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class model has a full-time 4WD system, skid plates, perfect ground clearance, and three locking differentials. It also has an improved G-Mode that allows the 2019 model to travel any terrain smoothly with the help of electronic aids.

In terms of interior design, the 2019 G-Class appears to carry the S-Class luxury feeling. Mercedes-Benz might have decided to upgrade the 2019 G-Class model with a sleek and classic design because future owners are unlikely to run it over anything tougher than snowed-up roads or damp grass terrains.

The wheelbase of the 2019 G-Class is two inches longer than the original model, with a wider interior of 4.7 inches.

This upcoming model also carries a V8 engine, along with a Seven-Speed Automatic transmission. Horsepower is estimated at 416 RPM and 450 RPM Torque. The starting price of the 2019 G-Class in Germany is at €107,040, while it's priced at $130,900 in the United States.

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class model is anticipated to be released in 2019.