2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: The Road-Legal Track-Ready Supercar

Porsche official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Fans of this year's Geneva Motor Show were treated to a nice surprise by luxury automaker Porsche as they have unveiled the highly anticipated 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which is expected to be added to the GT3 lineup. Further reports on the new supercar in the market reveal what to expect, including the price and what is under the hood.

According to a press release from Porsche, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is track-ready in terms of the chassis and the engine. Upgrading slightly from the previous car the GT3, the GT3 RS offers a four-liter engine that is capable of producing 520 horsepower and 346 pound per feet of torque. For those looking for information on how fast it can go, Porsche also revealed that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is capable of shooting from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the GT3. Despite the mind-boggling speeds and capabilities, Porsche emphasized that it is a road-legal supercar for anyone who can drop a hefty amount of dollars.

Despite the seemingly impressive speeds, further reports reveal that the extra downforce on the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS actually clocks in slower than the GT3 at a top speed of 193 miles per hour. However, it does get a seven-speed PDK dual clutch, which should be enough for anyone looking to cruise. Aside from what is under the hood, fans can also expect of the line features everywhere, including carbon fiber-shelled bucket seats, lightweight glass, and reduced sound insulation. The wheels are made of forged magnesium, which should make the supercar lighter than vehicles with standard wheels.

Of course, Porsche was kind enough to include some bits of technology, including the Porsche Active Suspension Management. The entire 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS package is expected to be offered at a suggested price of $188,550. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.