2019 Toyota Supra Price, Specs: Spy Photos Show Rumored Car in the Snow

Twitter/Toyota Rumored Toyota Supra

A barely disguised rumored new Toyota Supra was spotted in a test drive in the snow.

The Supra is among Toyota's most beloved car models of all time. In the past months, it has been highly rumored that a successor will be announced at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6.

On Feb. 12, Toyota officially announced that it will revive a race car model. "A modern racing concept signals Toyota's commitment to bring back to the market its most iconic sports car," the car company wrote on Twitter. But it did not specify which one.

A series of spy photos, however, are making fans think that it is indeed a Supra.

First revealed in Japan's "Best Car Magazine," the 2019 Supra was seen with a design that is a lot similar with that of the Toyota FT-1. Soon after, a prototype of the upcoming car was spotted in spy photos, confirming the design seen in the magazine.

Most recently, a video of the 2019 Supra is seen being driven in the snow, giving a more extensive look into the highly anticipated race car.

The two-door car sports a curvaceous double-bubble roof. It was co-developed with BMW, and is expected to feature the same rear-wheel drive architecture. A 50:50 weight distribution allows for better handling and poise while on the road.

As for the engine, it will be a mixture of four- and six-cylinder BMW units, which is mostly turbocharged and have dual-clutch transmissions.

It was earlier revealed that the Supra will wear a Gazoo badge instead of a Toyota. Gazoo is the car manufacturer's racing division. "The Supra will be a pure sports car," Gazoo President Shigeki Tomoyama told Motor1 UK. "The previous Supra had a straight six engine, twin turbochargers and rear-wheel drive. These were important elements." This hints that the upcoming car will sport the same hardware.