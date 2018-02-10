2019 Volkswagen Arteon: The Medium-Sized Affordable Sedan

Volkswagen official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon.

Unveiled during this year's Chicago Auto Show, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon captured the attention of many fans, as it features the look of a premium vehicle but features the price tag of something that can lead to savings. Reports reveal that the automaker seems to have maximized the opportunity to increase the accessibility of the Arteon to the market.

"The Arteon is Volkswagen's brand shaper," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen, in a statement. "This car is the spiritual successor to the CC, but it is bolder and faster. Arteon has the style and performance of a luxury Gran Turismo for about the price of a fully loaded midsize sedan."

The new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon features a mid-sized sedan that was integrated with the looks of a premium coupe. Furthermore, the Arteon features technology as well as driver assistance features. Further reports reveal that it uses MBQ architecture, which means that it can provide much-needed space to offer savings as well as the well-loved features of a premium vehicle. Although the pricing has yet to be revealed, Volkswagen insists that it will, at the very least, be affordable to most of the market. It will be offered in three variants: the SE, SEL, and SEL Premium.

Under the hood, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine, which is capable of generating 268 horsepower and 258 pounds per feet of torque. It will be offered with an eight-speed transmission, and for some users, an all-wheel drive is a plausible option. Considering the trend of introducing electric vehicles, there are no plans to integrate the technology yet.

More information on the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.