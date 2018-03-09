Pokémon Official Movie Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese adventure anime film “Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon Movie: Everybody’s Story).” It is the 21st film in the long-running “Pokémon” franchise.

A promotional video, a new key visual, and additional cast and crew information have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese anime film "Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon Movie: Everybody's Story)."

The 85-second video, which is currently streaming on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, introduces new characters into the franchise, including a Pokémon newbie named Risa, a boastful man named Kagachi, a timid researcher named Torito, a strange old lady named Hisui, and a mysterious girl named Rarugo.

YouTube/ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル

Also revealed in the video are three more staff members including Eiji Umehara and Aya Takaha as scriptwriters, and Kunihiko Yuyama as animation supervisor. Yuyama served as director for many of the previous Pokémon movies, including "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!" that was shown last year.

The film is being animated by Wit Studio and Oriental Light and Magic under the direction of Tetsuo Yajima, who served as assistant director in the previous film. Shizue Kaneko is handling the character designs.

Rica Matsumoto will still be providing Satoshi's voice, just as Ikue Ootani will still be doing Pikachu's. Other returning cast members include Megumi Hayashibara as Musashi, Shinichiro Miki as Kojiro, Inuko Inuyama as Nyarth, and Unsho Ishizuka as the Narrator.

The film bears the tagline "Even what I can't do alone, as long as I'm with you" It tells a story set during the annual Wind Festival at Frau City. This festival is said to be blessed with wind from the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who will also be making an appearance in the film.

Lugia, the dual-type psychic/flying Pokémon, made its anime film debut in "Pokémon the Movie 2000: The Power of One" that was released in 1999 in Japan, and in North America in 2000. The legendary Pokémon has since made other appearances

"Pokémon Movie: Everybody's Story" premieres in Japanese theaters on July 13.