The official title for the upcoming 26th installment to the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise has been announced. "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" is scheduled to premiere in Nickelodeon in early 2019.

According to the Tokusatsu Network, the announcement was made during Hasbro's panel at this year's New York Toy Fair last Saturday, Feb. 17. The event will be running at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City until Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The official synopsis states that the upcoming installment will be set in the future, during which a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance known as "Morph-X" with animal DNA in order to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. They will then be tasked to fight off an evil sentient computer virus fully determined on taking over the Morphin Grid, which is the source of all Ranger power,

The upcoming series promises to feature never-before-seen leather suits along with an all-new beast-themed arsenal, which will also include a set of dynamic new Zords. It will also be adapting footages from the 2012 Japanese live-action special effects series, "Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters (Mission Sentai Go-Busters)," which is the 36th title in the "Super Sentai" franchise.

The official "Beast Morphers" logo was also revealed to fans at the event. It can also be seen on the Power Rangers' official Twitter page.

Janet Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Saban Brands said in the official press release that they always strove to deliver family entertainment that's both engaging and forward-thinking, while also being able to maintain the core values that parents deem important like inclusivity and teamwork.

Hsu further added that "With 'Beast Morphers' we introduce fan-favorite animal themes with a new, intriguing special ops storyline that keeps the Power Rangers series fresh for viewers of all ages, especially the new generation of viewers."