3 Big Tech Facebook Is Building Upon to Take Over the Internet in 10 Years

Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is always looking towards the future, and this is highlighted once again in the annual F8 developer's conference in San Jose, California that started on Tuesday, May 1. The company CEO showed off a daring 10-year plan for Facebook, and its success lies on three tech pillars.

In the decade-long roadmap that Zuckerberg showed on Tuesday, Zuckerberg once again emphasized that Facebook is not willing to settle on just being a social media website and app where friends and families can share photos and stories. It is also aiming to be in every part of the online world of the future, from Internet services, Artificial Intelligence to Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Facebook Facebook Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks to the audience during the Facebook F8 2018 developer community event in San Jose, California, US on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Facebook Has Big Plans to Offer Global Internet Service

One pillar that the company is now heavily investing on is connectivity, and Facebook is now trying to cover all bases from traditional fiber and wi-fi and telecommunications infrastructure, to more ambitious high-altitude technology and satellites.

The Facebook Aquila is a main part of the company's plan to connect people through high-altitude solar-powered aircraft that provides Internet connectivity.

One of Facebook's more ambitious goals is to launch a fleet of solar-powered aircraft, and the company has already succeeded in flying one such prototype earlier in May of last year. It's one of the more experimental approaches Facebook is now trying out in order to bring internet access to remote parts of the glove, aside from satellite and telecom projects.

Facebook is Going All-in into Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is another corner of tech that Facebook considers "foundational" moving into the future, and the company is now investing full-time to be a leader in this segment.

Facebook Facebook views AI as a foundational technology for the company, and they have made deep investments in advancing the state of the art through scientist-directed research on machine vision and learning.

AI is already in widespread use in the company, from the machine "vision" systems that helps Facebook recognize and categorize photos and videos, and powers the facial recognition features of the platform.

Facebook is branching out to voice recognition and digital assistants, as well, with a plan to launch smart, AI-powered home speakers later in October this year.

Facebook is developing its virtual reality and augmented reality tech

Facebook is going all in into virtual reality with a "social presence" plan that includes developing a virtual world that's as convincing as the real one.

Facebook Facebook teams teams have been working on state-of-the-art research to help computers generate lifelike avatars, as shown in this example where two researchers are testing the tool in real-time.

The company has earlier showcased an early version of their vision with the lainch of Facebook Spaces, which is a big part of the reason why it bought Oculus in the first place. The "Facebook for Virtual Reality" provides a way to interact with friends via virtual reality through social avatars, and was a sneak peek into the later VR developments that the company is now working on.

Aside from that, Facebook is working on an ambitious plan for a brain computing interface, starting with a technology that can guess what words users are forming in their mind even before speaking them out loud.