'30 Rock' Reboot: Tina Fey Hints Sitcom's Return Might Happen After All

NBC A still from "30 Rock"

In a time where reboots and remakes are all the rage, it is only a matter of time before "30 Rock" joins the trend.

Tina Fey, who created the satirical sitcom and also starred as the now-iconic character Liz Lemon, recently addressed rumors about the show getting the reboot treatment during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

She recalled that talks about the "30 Rock" reboot may have been started accidentally by her when she hinted of the possibility when responding to a fan during the red carpet premiere of the "Mean Girls" musical.

"So we were on the red carpet for the Broadway opening and someone was like, 'Would you ever do a '30 Rock' reboot?' And I was like 'Maybe,' And, like, a little bit of that is on me," she said. "I must be so thirsty for Internet attention that I was like, 'Maybe,'" Fey joked.

She did say that she is actually trying to do something to bring "30 Rock" back in some shape, way, or form. Fey hinted that if they were to revive it, she and co-executive producer Robert Carlock "would never do a straight reboot because that would be too easy."

At the moment, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Even Fey does not at the moment what will happen. Either way, she did confirm that they are "trying to think of a way to do something."

Early this month, "30 Rock" alum Jane Krakowski, who played Jenna, confirmed that there have indeed been discussions about the series making its comeback, telling The Hollywood Reporter it would be "a dream come true" to be back on the set of the beloved sitcom.

"We all had the greatest time on that show," Krawkowski said during the "Mean Girls" musical red carpet premiere as well, adding that "there's definitely been talk and conversations."

She hinted that instead of a reboot, "30 Rock" will instead be revived with original cast members Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander, and Katrina Bowden, reprising their roles.

"We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we're ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes," Krakowski said. "We're still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing," she went on to say.

"30 Rock" premiered in 2006 and ran for seven seasons. It centered on the people behind the NBC sketch comedy series "TGS with Tracy Jordan" where Fey's character is the head writer.

During its final year, "30 Rock" was deemed one of the best-written television series of all time. Over the course of the show, it was nominated for 103 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 16. Twenty of those were from 2009 alone, which is the most in a single year for a comedy series.

NBC is interested in bringing "30 Rock" back, with NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt revealing August last year that when they talk to Fey about it, she'd say "I don't know maybe."