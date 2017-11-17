'3D Kanojo: Real Girl' Air Date, Spoilers: Popular Romantic-Comedy Manga Series Gets Anime Adaptation in 2018

Dessert Official Site Promotional banner for the Japanese romantic-comedy manga series, "3D Kanojo: Real Girl," written and illustrated by Mao Nanami. It will reportedly be adapted into an anime series in 2018.

An unsociable otaku's life is about to turn upside-down when the Japanese romantic-comedy manga series "3D Kanojo: Real Girl" gets adapted into anime in 2018. Will Tsutsui Hikari's real-life experience in love be anything like the virtual world?

With a live-action film adaptation already slated for release next year, Mao Nanami's popular josei romantic-comedy manga series will also be adapted into a television anime in 2018. More details about the upcoming series are expected to be released in the coming days.

The series follows the life of Hikari, a high school boy who avoids social life as much as possible and would really rather spend his time on anime and video games. It is for this reason that he gets brutally mocked and bullied by his classmates.

However, his life takes a sudden turn after he ends up having to clean the school pool as punishment for being late. With him is Igarashi Iroha, a stylish, sassy girl, infamous for ditching school. She also has a reputation for being blunt and easy with boys, which are all the qualities that Hikari does not like in real-life girls.

But spending time with Iroha will gradually make Hikari realize that she is really more than what the others say. For one thing, she is friendly towards him and even stands up to his bullies. And even though he has said some really harsh things to her, Iroha still does not dismiss him.

Before long, it starts to look like Iroha may just become Hikari's first real-life girlfriend in 3D. Then again, will he even be able to handle it?

The manga series debuted on Kodansha's "Dessert" magazine in July 2011 and finished its run in May 2016. The series has been compiled in 12 collective volumes, and is currently being published digitally in English by Kodansha USA under the title, "Real Girl."

On the other hand, the upcoming live-action film will be directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Japan in 2018.