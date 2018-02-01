3D Kanojo Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance comedy anime series, “3D Kanojo: Real Girl,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Mao Nanami.

The official website for the upcoming Japanese romance comedy anime series "3D Kanojo: Real Girl" has opened, revealing the first key visual along with a list of additional staff.

The key visual, which can be seen above, features the two main protagonists, Hikari Tsutsui and Iroha, along with a host of supporting characters. An official cast list has not been released yet, but the newly opened site does, however, reveal that the anime series can be expected to premiere sometime in April on NTV's AnichU programming block.

The upcoming anime series is an adaptation of Mao Nanami's manga series that was serialized in Kodansha's monthly manga magazine, "Dessert" from December 2011 to August 2016. An English version is currently available digitally on Kodansha USA's official site under the title, "Real Girl."

The adaptation will reportedly be directed by Takashi Naoya with Hoods Entertainment doing the animation. Deko Akao will take care of the series composition, while Satomi Kurita is in charge of the character designs.

"3D Kanojo: Real Girl" tells the story of Hikari, a.k.a. Tsuttsun, a high school boy who is satisfied with encountering virtual girls in anime and games. He does not have much going for him in the outside world and has not been good at making friends since he prefers to spend time alone in his own world.

However, his life changes when he finds himself stuck on pool cleaning duty and he is approached by a real girl named Iroha, who has a reputation for being showy and is very popular with boys. What kind of encounter will their first meeting be, and how will Hikari and Iroha affect and ultimately change each other's life?

In other news, a live-action film adaptation of "3D Kanojo: Real Girl" is also currently in the works, with Hayato Sano playing the role of Hikari, while Ayami Nakajou takes on the role of Iroha. Warner Bros Japan is distributing the film, which is being directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa. It is scheduled to open sometime this fall.