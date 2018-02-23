'3D Kanojo: Real Girl' Latest News: New Promotional Video Teases Official Theme Performed by Quruli

3D Kanojo Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance comedy anime series, “3D Kanojo: Real Girl,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Mao Nanami.

The main cast list has been announced for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, "3D Kanojo: Real Girl."

According to Anime News Network, the announcement was made during a special event held last Thursday, Feb. 22. Teppei Uenishi has been announced as the voice of series protagonist Hikaru "Tsuttsun" Tsutsui, who is described as an unsociable high school guy who prefers the virtual world over reality.

On the other hand, Yuu Serizawa will be providing the voice of the main female protagonist Iroha Igarashi, who is the titular real girl described as showy, popular, and beautiful. She will be turning Hikaru's life upside down and will be challenging what he knows and does not know about how things work in the real world.

Other main cast members include Shouta Aoi as Yuuto Itou, who is Hikaru's only friend; Takuma Terashima as Mitsuya Takanashi, who is Hikaru and Iroha's handsome classmate; Minami Tsuda as Arisa Ishino, who is described as a girl with a crush on Mitsuya; and Reina Ueda as Sumie Ayado, Hikaru's underclassman who is also into 2D characters like him.

Hoods Entertainment is animating the series under the direction of Takashi Naoya. Deko Akao is in charge of series composition, and Satomi Kurita is handling the character designs.

The source manga is written and illustrated by Mao Nanami. An upcoming live-action adaptation has also been announced for a July 2018 release by Warner Bros. Japan under the direction of Tsutomu Hanabusa. The roles of Hikaru and Iroha will be played by Hayato Sano and Ayami Nakajo, respectively.

A promotional video has also been released but is currently region-locked to Japan. It previews the upcoming series' official theme song, "Daiji na Koto (Important Thing)," which is performed by the Japanese three-member music group Quruli.

"3D Kanojo: Real Girl" is listed with 12 episodes and is set to premiere sometime in April on NTV's AnichU programming block. Information on the official broadcast date and online resources can be found on the series' official site at a later date.