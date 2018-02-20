3D Platformer 'Fe' Receives Impressive Reviews and Score Ratings from Critics and Fans

EA/ Fe Promotional photo for EA's new platformer title "Fe"

After its release on Feb. 16, action-adventure platformer "Fe" generated strong and positive reviews from critics and gamers. The title is being considered as one of the best releases of 2018.

"Fe" developed by Zoink and published by Electronic Arts is an extensive 3D puzzle platformer set in a vast forest filled with "fantastical creatures." Gamers will control the magical creature Fe in order to save the forest and everything it shelters from the Silent Ones.

The video game is a combination of adventure, a deep storyline, and audio. The audio or Fe's "cry," as it is described in the official trailer, plays a big role in the title given that it is one of Fe's main arsenals in saving the forest from the Silent Ones. According to the developers, Fe is a master of "diverse array of cries to befriend every animal or plant." The game then allows gamers to connect with animals and plants each with their own abilities.

The game's visual and audio design is applauded by a number of critics for being unique and charming. Creative director Andreas Beijer holds the helm for "Fe's" creature design and Maria Svenningsson for the Forest. The voice artists behind the character of Fe are Kristina Issa and Kellen Goff.

The storyline of "Fe" is also receiving the thumbs up from both experts and gamers. The plot does not only focus on saving the forest from the Silent Ones but also uncovering Fe's origin in the process.

Many experts are now encouraging gamers to take a shot at "Fe" to experience a new kind of platformer.

"Fe," however, also has its fair share of bad reviews. There are some critics saying the game is not maximized to its full content after introducing something unique to gamers.

"Fe" got a score of 6.5 out of 10 from IGN and a 7 from GameSpot. The game is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.