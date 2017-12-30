4 Historically and Spiritually Significant Anniversaries That Occurred in 2017

(Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke) German theologian Martin Luther's theses door is pictured during the 500th anniversary of the Reformation at the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, on October 31, 2017.

This year, there were several milestone anniversaries for evangelical Protestants, Roman Catholics and Jews.

Here's a look back at some of the historical and spiritually important events in 2017 that matter to these religious groups and why.