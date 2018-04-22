4 Shows Netflix Has Killed Off So Far This 2018

Netflix continues to streamline its content this year, after the major clearing of shows that were either too expensive to produce like "Sense8," or just weren't able to find their audiences like "Girlboss." The axing continues this year, as well, with four shows already canceled so far in 2018.

The streaming giant, which is now worth a massive $146 billion, did not get there by holding on to shows that are simply not performing to expectations. These are the four shows this year that did not quite make the cut, including the drama "Seven Seconds" which has just been dropped by Netflix.

#4. "Lady Dynamite" Canceled in January 2018

"Lady Dynamite" features comedian Maria Bumford starring in a series based on her own life, and it was canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

YouTube/Netflix Comedian Maria Bamford stars in a series inspired by her own life in "Lady Dynamite."

Maria Bumford, just like her character in "Lady Dynamite," has to live and work while dealing with bipolar disorder. By late last year, Bumford admitted that the schedule of the shooting for the show was eventually adjusted to take her health into account, according to Variety.

"I had a 12-hour turnaround last time, and doing that on such heavy psychiatric meds, I was just half-asleep almost the entire day," she explained. Netflix did not comment if that was a factor in dropping the show's third season.

#3. "Disjointed" Canceled in February 2018

"Disjointed," the comedy series starring Kathy Bates as a marijuana dispensary operator and pot advocate, was dropped by Netflix after one season.

Netflix "Disjointed" has a pot activist running her own medical marijuana dispensary, which has its rowdy crew of regulars.

It was one of the few multi-camera shows on Netflix's programming — that is, a comedy shot before a live audience, like "The Big Bang Theory." The comedy found little favor from critics, even though the show found a warm reception from audiences.

"The streaming service's freedom with language, sex, and jokes about bodily fluids are incredibly unappealing when mixed with the homey feeling of a multi-camera sitcom," Variety's Sonia Saraiya pointed out.

#2. "Everything Sucks" Canceled in April 2018

"Everything Sucks" might be just the reaction of the cast of this show, which follows the antics of a group of misfits from the A/V and Drama Club in 1996 Oregon.

Netflix "Everything Sucks" takes place in a town called Boring, in 1996 at the height of the VHS era for this group of high school misfits.

It was a throwback show set in the 90's, and unlike the era it was set in, "Everything Sucks" would regularly delve into LGBT themes and youth. The show did not make it on to a second season, having been dropped by Netflix on April 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

#1. "Seven Seconds" Canceled in April 2018

"Seven Seconds" did not last too long on Netflix, with the drama show axed by the streaming service on Wednesday, April 18.

Netflix "Seven Seconds" deals with the turmoil in Jersey City amidst a police cover-up after the death of a 15-year old African American boy.

The drama explored lingering issues of race in America, following Jersey City while it copes with the events following the hit-and-run of an American American boy in his teens by a white police officer.

Even though the show has been dropped, "Seven Seconds" will still be submitted to the Emmy Awards as a limited series drama.