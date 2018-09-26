4 Takeaways From Trump's UN Speech: Warns of 'Chaos, Death and Destruction'

(Screenshot: YouTube/C-SPAN) Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2018. President Donald Trump hailed his administration's work but warned that some nations are sowing "death and destruction" in his second address before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Trump stood before the leaders and representatives of countries around the world on in New York and talked about the common dreams and desires that unite nations, as well as the importance of respecting each other's independence. He talked about progress toward peace that has been made with some historically hostile nations, such as North Korea. He also warned that some, such as the Iranian regime, are sowing "chaos, death and destruction." Here are four main points that the U.S. president addressed in his speech:

1. America, World 'Thankful for the Glory of God' Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Robert Galbraith) A woman holds a cluster of U.S. flags during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony. A woman holds a cluster of U.S. flags during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony. Although it drew him some laughs at the beginning of his speech, which he seemed to take in good nature, Trump hailed the accomplishments of his administration and America's works both abroad and at home. "In America, we believe in the majesty of freedom and the dignity of the individual. We believe in self-government and the rule of law. And we prize the culture that sustains our liberty -– a culture built on strong families, deep faith, and fierce independence. We celebrate our heroes, we treasure our traditions, and above all, we love our country," the president said. He said that together, people from all over the world should "choose a future of patriotism, prosperity, and pride." "Let us choose peace and freedom over domination and defeat. And let us come here to this place to stand for our people and their nations, forever strong, forever sovereign, forever just, and forever thankful for the grace and the goodness and the glory of God," Trump urged. At the start of his speech, Trump said that his administration has "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," which is the claim that drew some laughs from the General Assembly. Still, Trump stressed that the U.S. economy is not only booming, but that the stock market is at an all-time high, while jobless claims, including those for minorities, are at a 50-year low. "In other words, the United States is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago," he added. "We are standing up for America and for the American people. And we are also standing up for the world."

2. Human Trafficking, Crime Tied to Illegal Immigration Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez) A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad. A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad. One of the most controversial aspect of Trump's policies has been his hard stance against illegal immigration, which he defended in his speech. "The United States is also working with partners in Latin America to confront threats to sovereignty from uncontrolled migration. Tolerance for human struggling and human smuggling and trafficking is not humane. It's a horrible thing that's going on, at levels that nobody has ever seen before. It's very, very cruel," he warned. The U.S. president stressed that illegal immigration leads to the flow of deadly drugs and criminal gangs into the country. "Illegal immigration exploits vulnerable populations, hurts hardworking citizens, and has produced a vicious cycle of crime, violence, and poverty. Only by upholding national borders, destroying criminal gangs, can we break this cycle and establish a real foundation for prosperity," Trump added. He said that every nation should have the right to set its own immigration policy, and asked that the countries of the world respect the U.S. when it makes its own decisions on the matter.

3. Historic Peace With North Korea Expand | Collapse (Photo: Twitter.com / @POTUS) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) on June 12, 2018, shake hands during their widely anticipated summit in Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) on June 12, 2018, shake hands during their widely anticipated summit in Singapore. Trump lauded one of the most surprising developments of his presidency, when earlier this year he became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader. Trump traveled to Singapore in June to meet Kim Jong Un in person, which after months of significant threats from both sides, seemed to subdue tensions. "We had highly productive conversations and meetings, and we agreed that it was in both countries' interest to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Since that meeting, we have already seen a number of encouraging measures that few could have imagined only a short time ago," Trump said. "The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction. Nuclear testing has stopped. Some military facilities are already being dismantled. Our hostages have been released. And as promised, the remains of our fallen heroes are being returned home to lay at rest in American soil." Trump said that much work remains to be done, and vowed that the sanctions will stay in place until denuclearization occurs.

4. Iran Sowing 'Chaos, Death, and Destruction' Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh) Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017. Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017. Trump reserved his harshest words for the Iranian regime. The latter has repeatedly blamed the U.S. administration of trying to destabilize Iran, and slammed it for withdrawing from the Obama administration's controversial nuclear deal agreement earlier this year. The U.S. president accused Iran's leaders of sowing "chaos, death and destruction." "They do not respect their neighbors or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran's leaders plunder the nation's resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond," he said. "The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from Iran's treasury, seized valuable portions of the economy, and looted the people's religious endowments, all to line their own pockets and send their proxies to wage war. Not good." Trump said that the nuclear deal had been a windfall for Iran's leaders, and had helped see their budget grow by nearly 40 percent. He argued that Iran has used the money "to build nuclear-capable missiles, increase internal repression, finance terrorism, and fund havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen." He asked the nations of the world to isolate Iran's regime, while supporting Iran's people to reclaim "their religious and righteous destiny."