49ers Legend Dwight Clark Dies of ALS at 61; Tom Brady Mourns 'Idol'

49ers icon Dwight Clark has succumbed to ALS on Monday at 61 years old, according to his wife who made the announcement on social media on Monday, June 4. An outpouring of support and remembrance has now taken over the NFL community on social media, led by Tom Brady and others.

Dwight Clark's wife, Kelly, took over his official account on Twitter to break the sad news, as well as to thank all those who have supported her husband throughout his battle with ALS, a degenerative disease.

(Screenshot) Youtube/KPIX CBS SF Bay Area 49ers hold emotional ceremony for Dwight Clark who is battling ALS in this screenshot of the CBS coverage of his speech on Oct. 22, 2017

"I'm heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight's friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark," she wrote.

Clark was best known for completing a legendary pass from Joe Montana in the closing moments of the NFC Championship Game to wrap up the 1981 season. "The Catch," as the iconic touchdown is now simply known, still stands as one of the greatest moments in NFL history, as the Niners Wire noted.

It was this same moment that Tom Brady highlighted in his Instagram posts to remember one of his heroes by. In his lengthy post, Brady recalled the time when he was there to witness the legendary play between Joe Montana and Dwight Clark, at a young age of four years old.

The 49ers club has issued a statement as well, confirming that Dwight Clark passed away peacefully in the presence of friends and family. In the statement, the club emphasized the contributions Clark has made not just o the field but even after retirement.

"For almost four decades, he served as a charismatic ambassador for our team and the Bay Area. Dwight's personality and his sense of humor endeared him to everyone he came into contact with, even during his most trying times," the statement read.

Clark spent his entire nine-year playing career with the club, starting from getting drafted as 349th overall in the 1979 NFL Draft. As one of Joe Montana's more reliable targets, his performance still stands as among the best in the history of the franchise, even decades later — sixth in touchdown catches (48), fourth in catches (506) and third in receiving yards (6,750).

Wikimedia Commons/Brad Muckenthaler Tom Brady throwing to Jim Harbaugh before 2016 Michigan Wolverines football team's 45-28 victory over 2016 Colorado Buffaloes football team at Michigan Stadium on September 17, 2016.

He's also a two-time Super Bowl Champion as a player, contributing to the Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XIX championships. His iconic play with Montana, "The Catch," was the deciding touchdown to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 28–27, and it gave the 49ers their first Super Bowl.

"Dwight Clark may have been the most humble star the NFL has ever produced. Yes he was fun and funny, but Dwight had an innate goodness to him that will never be forgotten by those who had the good fortune to know him. May God bless Dwight and his family," Cris Collinsworth, NBC broadcaster and a contemporary of Clark in his days in the league, wrote in his message, as quoted by Reuters.

He is survived by his wife Kelly, alongside three of his children from a previous marriage — daughter Casey and sons Rikey and Mac.