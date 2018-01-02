'4XM' Creators Try to Recreate 'Melee' for 'Smash 4'

"Super Smash Bros." official website Both male and female versions of Corrin may be coming to the "Super Smash Bros." Nintendo Switch version.

"4XM" developers are trying to recreate "Super Smash Bros. Melee HD" for GameCube in its Wii U sequel. In fact, the creators of the game have released this week a playable beta of the mod, which players can download and try for free.

Although players of "Smash Super Bros." for the Wii U continue to grow in number, the love for "Super Smash Bros. Melee" still continues. Since many players refuse to play the most recent iteration of the game, some modders have decided to take matters into their own hands by turning "Smash 4" into "4XM," originally titled "Super Smash Bros. Melee HD."

The trailer for the beta release of the old mod says that its goal is basically to recreate the "Melee" feel by making "Super Smash Bros." for the Wii U —now known as "Smash 4" — play like "Melee." This means that players can now use the techniques and styles they once used in the said mod. This allows them to take advantage of the advanced physics-based techniques that were once impossible to use in the newer iterations of the "Smash Bros." games.

Techniques that are included in the mod are wavedashing, L-canceling, dash dancing, jump canceling and regrabs, as well as "Smash" directional influence. With this new tweak, players can also expect "Smash Brothers" characters to have their old move sets from "Melee," while "Smash 4" newcomers like Mega Man, Cloud and Ryu, who did not appear in "Melee," can now use the techniques and mechanics from the old mod for the first time.

Before the release of "Smash 4," "Smash" players preferred the faster style of "Melee," which also had a similar "Brawl" mod called "Project M."

Owners of the Wii U who wish to play the "Super Smash Bros." mod can no download "4XM" from the official "4XM" subreddit.