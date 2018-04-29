5 Cars That Ford Will Kill Off by 2020

The Ford Motor Company was the one to introduce the car to the world, and now, it's also the first to give up on them. The company shocked everyone on Wednesday, April 25, when it announced that it is killing off all but one of its existing car lines in an earnings call for the first quarter.

What remains after the great car culling of 2020 will be the Ford Mustang, as well as the Focus Active when it does get to debut next year, as Ars Technica noted. Ford is now shifting its focus almost entirely on trucks, crossovers, and the SUV segment that has overtaken the car market in the US domestic market.

As for the rest of Ford's car line-up, it's time to say goodbye to these models in about two years.

1. Ford Fiesta

The 2018 Ford Fiesta is a compact, nimble machine that comes with a five-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission, in the two years that it has left remaining.

Ford The Ford Fiesta is the contemporary line of sedan and hatchback cars marketed by the car maker since 1976.

The rear seat is a necessary compromise to keep this model light and responsive, as Car and Driver pointed out, and it still remains one of Ford's most successful brands since it came out in 1976. However, tiny cars like the Fiesta were never huge performers in the SUV-crazy North American market.

2. Ford Focus

The Ford Focus is one of the more reserved models in the car maker's lineup, and one that could use a few updates against its fresher rivals.

Ford The Ford Focus is the mainstream compact car, known as the C-segment in Europe, that's been produced by Ford since 1998.

The car has changed very little since it came out with a 2012 model year run, and now that Ford is scuttling their car models in two years, this is likely as good as the Ford focus gets.

"We are committed to taking the appropriate actions to drive profitable growth and maximize the returns of our business over the long term," Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett noted in a statement, which means cutting out models that were underperforming, to begin with.

3. Ford Fusion

The Ford Fusion, on the other hand, received all the updates the company has been working on all these years.

Ford The Ford Fusion has been a technology testbed for the company, with the four-door, five passenger mid-size sedan made across three generations in gasoline, gas/electric hybrid, and full electric variants since 2006.

The declining popularity of sedans, however, made it obvious to Ford that the Fusion has no staying power, regardless of its updates. "Where we can raise the returns of underperforming parts of our business by making them more fit, we will," Hackett added regarding their decision.

4. Ford Taurus

The 2018 Ford Taurus is probably among the last of the company's large cars, and this model is currently #9 in the rankings from US News and World Report for that category.

Ford The Ford Taurus has been manufactured by the company since its 1986 model year.

In its place, Ford is focusing on a redesigned Explorer and Escape SUVs by next year, as well as a relaunch of the Ford Bronco crossover.

5. Ford C-MAX

Compacts like the Ford C-Max have never been a big hit in the US, and these categories perform better overseas.

Ford The Ford C-Max is the compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) manufactured by the car maker since 2003.

As such, Ford is going all-in on SUVs and hybrid electric vehicles, launching as many as six new models in 2022 to replace all these soon-to-be phased out cars. "If appropriate returns are not on the horizon, we will shift that capital to where we can play and win," Hackett emphasized to investors.