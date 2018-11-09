5 Conservative Christian Leaders React to Jeff Sessions' Resignation

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 5, 2017. United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned from his position Wednesday at the request of President Donald Trump. After months of public disagreement with Trump on issues like recusing himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigations into meddling in the 2016 elections, Sessions delivered his resignation letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. In his letter, Sessions highlighted his efforts at the Justice Department to "do my duty" and to "support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice." "I am particularly grateful to the fabulous men and women in law enforcement all over this country with whom I have served," wrote Sessions. "Most importantly, in my time as attorney general we have restored and upheld the rule of law — a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard." Many conservative Christian leaders expressed their opinion of Sessions' departure and the reactions to the news. Here are five notable examples.

Mike Huckabee Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) Republican 2016 presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire, April 18, 2016. Former Arkansas Gov. and Republican presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to express his opinion on Sessions leaving. In a tweet that has gotten over 35,000 likes and more than 12,000 retweets, Huckabee labeled many Democrats hypocrites for their reaction to the news. "Watch the same Dems who voted AGAINST Jeff Sessions for AG and said he wasn't qualified or was a 'racist,' (and all other crap Dems say when they don't have an issue) now go nuts DEFENDING Sessions. These guys have no shame," tweeted Huckabee.

Tony Perkins Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) Family Research Council President Tony Perkins speaks during the annual Values Voters Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 21, 2018. Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released a statement on Wednesday commending Sessions as "a friend and an ally in the effort to defend religious freedom." "We applauded his work in implementing President Trump's executive order on religious freedom. We fully anticipate the next attorney general to carry on this important work of defending religious freedom in America," said Perkins. Perkins added that he and his socially conservative organization were "grateful for Jeff's long and faithful service to our country."

Kay Coles James Expand | Collapse (Photo: Screenshot/ABC-WJLA News) Kay Coles James, incoming President of The Heritage Foundation. Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James released a statement that was emailed out to supporters on Wednesday commending Sessions for his service. "I am grateful for his many years of public service and his unwavering fight to preserve liberty in this country," said James. "During his time at the Department of Justice, he focused on priorities important to the American people, including strengthening our borders, protecting religious liberty and freedom of speech, and improving public safety."

Jentezen Franklin Expand | Collapse (Photo: Free Chapel/Sam Panasyuk) Pastor Jentezen Franklin speaks at the Celebration of Unity Service at Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia, March 19, 2017. Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor of the multisite megachurch Free Chapel and an adviser to President Donald Trump, explained that he felt the news of Sessions' departure was not a surprise. In an interview with The Atlantic that was published Wednesday, Franklin explained that he believed it "was obvious for a long time Jeff Sessions was on his way out." "I think most of us in the faith community felt he was a good man, but not an effective attorney general," added Franklin.

Johnnie Moore Expand | Collapse Johnnie Moore receives "medal of valor" from the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Johnnie Moore, an evangelical communications executive and Commissioner with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, explained to The Atlantic that Sessions was unpopular among many Trump-supporting evangelicals. "[There was] widespread dissatisfaction across the board from the conservative, evangelical elements of Trump's base who believed Sessions to be weak and ineffective," Moore told the Atlantic. Moore added that he believed Sessions offended the "more moderate end of [Trump's] evangelical base, who were dissatisfied with some of his enforcement actions, his visceral opposition to criminal-justice reform, and the tactics he supported for handling illegal immigration."