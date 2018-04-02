5 Reactions to NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Easter Sunday Broadcast

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/NBC ) Brandon Victor Dixon stars as Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" which will air Easter Sunday, April 1, at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York. Photo taken February 27, 2018. NBC's live presentation of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" Sunday night inspired a flurry of reactions across social media from many Christians, some of whom enjoyed the show while others decried it. The original musical is a 1970 rock opera with music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by author and Grammy-award winning lyricist Tim Rice. "Jesus Christ Superstar" made its debut on Broadway the following year and the storyline follows the final week of Christ's life, starting with the preparation for the entrance of Jesus and His disciples in Jerusalem and concluding with the crucifixion. The resurrection is not depicted. For this reason and others — some assert Judas Iscariot is celebrated over Jesus — critics maintain the work mocks the Christian faith and inadequately portrays the message of the Gospel. Here are five reactions to the live Easter Sunday broadcast.

Stop Whining, Christians For believers in Jesus who object to the content in Jesus Christ Superstar, one man offered a bit of a rebuke. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Sara Bareilles/ Instagram) Sara Bareilles is playing Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar" on NBC Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018. "Hey, fellow Christians," commented Casey Mattox, senior fellow for free Speech & toleration at the Charles Koch Institute, on Twitter Sunday. "I understand Jesus Christ Superstar failed to fully present the Gospel on TV tonight. That's your job. So quit your whining," he added. "Stop. Trying. To. Outsource. The. Great. Commission," Mattox said in a subsequent tweet.

'Sick to My Stomach,' and Annoyed About Tattoos, Others Say While unclear if he watched the show live, Bible and Reference Publisher for LifeWay Trevin Wax was neither amused nor entertained by the musical. Expand | Collapse Trevin Wax is author of Counterfeit Gospels. Wax, who is also a pastor and the managing editor of The Gospel Project, posted on Twitter:

"Jesus Christ Superstar makes me sick to my stomach." He did not elaborate why. Former Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly also watched the broadcast and was apparently irritated. "Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez," he said. Supermodel Chrissy Teigen retorted in response: "Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren't 32 million dollars," referencing his infamous sexual misconduct settlement. Teigen's tweet was summarily liked over 146,000 times.

Significant That NBC Did This on Easter; 'Great' National Review's Jim Geraghty recognized that many Christians would not like the performance because of their quibbles with its theology but noted that it was significant that a major network did this on the Christian holiday. Expand | Collapse Screenshot David French delivering keynote address at the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission’s 2016 national conference. "I'm sure plenty of Christians will have some theological/doctrinal objections to #JesusChristSuperstarLive... no Resurrection, unless you count the curtain call... but NBC just spent a bundle and recruited big stars to _tell the story of Jesus in prime time on Easter Sunday_," he said. NRO columnist David French concurred, tweeting: "Amen. It was great."

Some Writers Were Cranky, Others Liked It Other prominent writers expressed their distaste not only for "Jesus Christ Superstar" but other musicals. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of Viking) Eric Metaxas, host of 'The Eric Metaxas Show,' author of Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed The World. "The only thing worse than 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is 'Godspell.' Come at me," said Rod Dreher, an editor with The American Conservative and author of New York Times bestseller The Benedict Option. Evangelical author Eric Metaxas shot back, jokingly: "You're a big GRUMP! What do you like better? If its Torchsong Trilogy you prefer I'll back off, but I'd draw the line at "Cats" and "Phantom"? Whaddya got?" Metaxas said on his own Twitter feed Monday that he was "amazed NBC put on the production," and said it was "a step in the right direction to acknowledge the huge Christian audience in America." "Grateful to @NBC for that."

Many Were Moved by the Final Scene The final scene on the NBC broadcast got the attention of many people, earning praise for its visual effects. Expand | Collapse (Photo: Persecuted) Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson of FOX News Channel’s The Real Story easily dismisses the hits she's taken from film critiques for her acting debut in "Persecuted," [FILE]. Actor John Legend, who portrayed Jesus, wears a crown of thorns, is spattered with blood, and is hoisted up on a crucifix. Behind him is an even larger cross bathed in blue lighting, proving an effective backdrop as the crowd of actors stand below watching, transfixed. "Unbelievable production of @JCSTheMusical - the last scene of @johnlegend hanging on the cross inside a cross — breathtaking. #HeIsRisenIndeed #happyeaster," tweeted Gretchen Carlson, formerly of Fox News and author of the book Be Fierce. Author Brian Zahnd, who pastors Word of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri, and is a longtime fan of the musical, agreed: "The cross scene was powerful. Which says something about the enduring message of the cross. Amen." Elite Daily chronicled a list Sunday of the many people around the Twittersphere who also found the cross scene moving.