5 Reactions to the FBI Raid on Trump's Lawyer

Expand | Collapse (Photos: Reuters) Pornographic film actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels (L) and President Donald Trump (R). The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the office and hotel room of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. The raid took place on Monday, with one source telling CNN that documents confiscated might include evidence regarding porn star Stephanie Clifford, commonly known by her stage name Stormy Daniels. Daniels has recently claimed that in 2006 she and current President Donald Trump had an affair, with the porn star saying that Cohen gave her approximately $130,000 in hush money. The FBI raid involved a dozen agents and included the hotel where Cohen has been living, according to a source that spoke to CNN. Trump denounced the move on Monday as a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country." A White House official told CNN that Trump knew about the raid in advance of the news reports. Here are five perspectives on the Cohen raid. This includes the views of a Harvard law professor, a former FBI official, and a Republican political strategist.

Alan Dershowitz Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters) Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz expressed concern over the Cohen raid, explaining to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that Monday was a "dangerous day today for lawyer-client relations." He also attacked the American Civil Liberties Union, arguing that if a liberal politician had been subjected to the same treatment, the left-leaning group would be up in arms. "If this were Hillary Clinton [having her lawyer's office raided], the ACLU would be on every TV station in America jumping up and down," said Dershowitz, as quoted by Fox News. "The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling."

Rick Wilson Expand | Collapse Reuters/Jason Reed FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. Republican Party political strategist and nevertrumper Rick Wilson penned a column for The Daily Beast published Tuesday that argued that the raid made Monday "the Most Dangerous Day of Donald Trump's Life." "The likelihood is that Mueller and the FBI are now in possession of the Black Books of Trump, NDAs from enough of Trump's various affairs that you can staff a 12-pole strip club with plenty of girls left for the Champagne rooms," wrote Wilson. "It's only speculation at this point, but it's quite likely that Cohen was the keeper of many of Trump's lending documents, contracts, business arrangements, and the Kryptonite of Trump's fragile self-worth: the long-sought tax returns." Wilson said that Trump should be feeling "absolute terror" about the raid since authorities were "able to obtain extraordinarily broad authority" for their raid and were "granted search warrants that may even penetrate attorney-client privilege." "Cohen was one of Trump's most vulnerable and dangerous keepers of secrets. If Trump had a brain, he would have been terrified this moment would come," Wilson added.

Ben Shapiro Expand | Collapse (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/David Knight) Conservative author Ben Shapiro, giving remarks at a Young America's Foundation event at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday, September 14, 2017. Conservative author and radio personality Ben Shapiro wrote up a piece that was published Tuesday by the Daily Wire listing eight things he believed people needed to know about the raid. This included, among other things, the fact that Trump and Cohen may have broken the law, that attorney-client privilege does not apply to the situation, and that the raid was cleared by both the Justice Department and a judge. Shapiro also argued that the "FBI Never Treated Hillary Clinton This Way," noting that such a fact was "perfectly obvious." "Hillary wasn't merely allowed to delete 33,000 documents from her computer server three weeks after revelations that she had a private computer server, she was protected by the DOJ and the FBI, which allowed her personal attorney, Cheryl Mills — who was also under investigation — to invoke attorney-client privilege to stop the FBI from investigating Hillary's email scheme," wrote Shapiro.

Frank Montoya, Jr. Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/CNBC) President Donald Trump giving remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, February 23, 2018. Former FBI senior executive Frank Montoya, Jr., who once served under Bob Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey, wrote a column for New York Daily News arguing that the Cohen raid was Donald Trump's "own damned fault." "What is perhaps most telling about this action is that the special counsel, and by extension, the [U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York], had no compunction about executing a search warrant on the President's personal counsel," wrote Montoya. "Clearly, the use of a search warrant rather than a subpoena in this instance is another indicator that the special counsel's prosecutors and investigators (and, now those of the SDNY and FBI New York) don't trust a word the clowns in the Trump administration are telling them." Montoya believed this was evidence of an investigation that did not trust the current administration and that they were "playing hardball, like they would with a drug dealer or a terrorist, not because they don't like the subject-in-chief or his minions, or because they have a bias against them, but because that trust was long ago violated."

Philip Bump Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: NBC) President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2018. Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump penned a Monday analysis noting that "the bar for obtaining a warrant was higher than normal." "The Cohen search warrant almost certainly included decision-making or approval on the part of the second-highest-ranking person at the Justice Department [deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein], a federal judge and the U.S. attorney or an assistant attorney general," explained Bump. "Before it was executed, the team would have needed to check a number of boxes meant to reduce the likelihood of improperly seizing privileged material and to make the case to a judge that evidence of criminal behavior would probably be found." Bump also acknowledged that it is unknown what specifically the FBI was searching for and what they eventually found, much less whether what they found will hinder or advance various investigations.