5 Things You Should Know About the Armenian Christian Genocide

(Photo: Reuters) Activists hold pictures of Armenian victims during a demonstration to commemorate the 1915 mass killing of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, in Istanbul April 24, 2014. Tuesday marked the 103rd anniversary of the genocide of Armenians, the vast majority of whom were Christians. On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman government arrested and executed hundreds of Armenian intellectuals and subsequently killed 1.5 million other Armenians, some whom were crucified. By 1922 there were fewer than 400,000 Armenians left in the Ottoman Empire. The issue remains politicized, however, as many nations refuse to recognize the atrocities as a genocide because of the political implications and actions required when using that word, particularly on an international stage. "Today, #Armenia'ns in all the corners of the world pay tribute to the memory of victims of #ArmenianGenocide. Today we are more than vocal that #NeverAgain promise should kept and #crimesagaisnthumanity should be prevented. #ArmenianGenocide103" the official Twitter account for the country of Armenia posted Tuesday. Here are five things you should know about the Armenian Christian genocide, Armenians today, and the 103rd anniversary.

Coinciding With World War I Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili) People attend a commemoration ceremony to mark the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday made saints of up to 1.5 million Armenians at an open-air ceremony to commemorate their killing by Ottoman Turks a century ago. Armenia, a former Soviet republic, is a landlocked country in the Caucasus region of Eurasia. It was the first nation in the world to declare Christianity its official religion in the fourth century. In the 15th century, the Armenians, who were mostly Christian, were absorbed into the Ottoman Empire and were ruled by Muslims, a backgrounder from the History Channel explains. Although conflict had been brewing for decades before the genocide, a pivotal moment occurred when a nationalist group known as the Young Turks, who wanted to "Turkify" the Ottoman Empire, rose to power in 1908 and Armenians were regarded as a threat. As the Turks sided with and joined Germany in 1914 during World War I, the religious leaders in the Ottoman Empire declared jihad against all Christians except those who were allied with them. Turkish hostility toward the Armenians only increased as Armenians organized battalions to assist the Russians in the fight against the Turks in the region. After the April 24, 1915, slaughter of the intellectuals in Constantinople, now Istanbul, Armenians were expelled from their homes and were forced to march to their death through the Mesopotamian desert. Many were stripped naked, humiliated, and those who paused to rest were shot. Meanwhile, the Young Turks also launched an organization that dispatched squadrons comprised of murderers and ex-convicts who carried out "the liquidation of the Christian elements," according to one officer. Christians were murdered in particularly brutal fashion: crucifixions, being burned alive, and were thrown off cliffs to their death. Following the surrender of the Ottomans in 1918 in World War I, the leaders of Young Turks fled to Germany, which promised not to prosecute them for waging a genocide.

Turkey Continues to Deny That Genocide Happened Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Darren Ornitz) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures during an interview with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler and Reuters Chief Correspondent Parisa Hafezi at The Peninsula hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 21, 2017. A considerable amount of international attention was given to the genocide three years ago because it was the 100th anniversary of the genocide. Turkey's posture has remained unchanged, though one member of the Turkish Parliament introduced an "unprecedented" measure seeking to recognize the Armenian genocide and called for redress for the descendants of its survivors, EurasiaNet reported Tuesday. The bill is not expected to gain traction. In 2015 after Pope Francis called what happened to the Armenians as the first genocide of the 20th century and said that "[c]oncealing or denying evil is like allowing a wound to keep bleeding without bandaging it," the Turkish government recalled its ambassador from the Vatican. Turkey has only acknowledged that "some" Armenians died, referring to them as war casualties, and blaming other things like disease and chaos. The nation insists that their deaths were not deliberately planned to wipe them out as a group and therefore does not constitute genocide. "It is out of the question for there to be a stain, a shadow called 'genocide,' on Turkey," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the time.

Glendale, California, Has the Largest Armenian Population in Western World Expand | Collapse REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE Khloe Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian West during their visit to Armenia in 2015 Approximately 200,000 Armenians live in the greater Los Angeles area, and its "beating heart," according to the BBC, is Glendale, California, a suburb that has a population that is around 30 percent Armenian. Many of those Armenians first came to Southern California because of the violence against them in their homeland in the early 20th century. Due to frequent conflicts in the region, more and more Armenians have been dispersed. "What began as a trickle turned into a series of waves — a result of the war and economic disruption in areas the Armenians had subsequently settled," the BBC reported. "They fled the Iranian revolution in the 1970s, the Lebanese Civil War in the 1980s, the break-up of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, the Iraq War in the 2000s and, in the past few years, the Syrian civil war."

Debate Continues on Whether the U.S. Should Call It Genocide Expand | Collapse Joseph Basralian, far left, representing the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Andrew Torigian, second from left, representing the Armenian Missionary Association of America, Sam Mikaelian, center, representing the Armenian Church of America, Rev. Anoush While some nations have recognized what happened to the Armenians as genocide, the matter is fraught will geopolitical considerations. As a candidate for president, Barack Obama promised that he would officially recognize the mass slaughter of Armenians as a genocide but refused to do so during his time in office. This was a particular point of contention during in his administration, especially since 2015 marked the centennial anniversary of the genocide. Some of his top foreign policy advisers, like Ben Rhodes and former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, have said that his decision to not call it a genocide was a mistake. Power is a scholar of genocide whose book, A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, explores the reluctance of American policymakers to intervene to stop genocides around the world, including the genocide of the Armenians beginning in 1915. Writing in the Federalist on Monday, scholar Stella Morabito, who is the granddaughter of genocide survivors, urged President Trump to label it a genocide this year, noting that the United States has had a murky stance on the issue over the years. No American president has ever declared what happened to the Armenians a genocide, except for Reagan in a 1981 official proclamation. "In addition to that, there have been two joint resolutions of Congress recognizing the genocide, passed in 1975 and in 1984, as well as one resolution by the House of Representatives, passed in 1996. Also, 48 U.S. state legislatures have condemned the mass killings as genocide."

Armenia's Prime Minister Resigned on Monday Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters / David Mdzinarishvili) People attend a commemoration ceremony to mark the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015 This year, the Middle Eastern nation is marking the anniversary of the genocide on the heels of some notable political unease with its prime minister, Serzh Sargsyan, resigning after days of protests in the streets. According to the BBC, on Monday "Opposition supporters accused Sargsyan, who was made prime minister last week after serving 10 years as president, of clinging to power." His ouster comes following a decade of cycles of demonstrations largely comprised of young people in their 20s and 30s. Sargsyan's spokesman, Hovhannes Nikoghosyan, said: "I think his resignation is a clear demonstration of a democracy in force. It's not that every demonstration in every corner of the world leads to the resignation of the authorities."